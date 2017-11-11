Trump says he believes Putin's election meddling denials

Story highlights "He said he didn't meddle," Trump said

Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One in Vietnam

Da Nang, Vietnam (CNN) President Donald Trump suggested on Saturday he's ready to move on from confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin over his country's attempts to interfere in the US election, saying he believes the Russian leader when he denies the interference occurred.

"He said he didn't meddle. He said he didn't meddle. I asked him again. You can only ask so many times," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew from Da Nang to Hanoi in Vietnam. Trump spoke to Putin three times on the sidelines of summit here, where the Russia meddling issue arose.

"Every time he sees me, he says, 'I didn't do that.' And I believe, I really believe, that when he tells me that, he means it. But he says, 'I didn't do that.' I think he is very insulted by it," Trump said.

Trump said he was ready to move on to other issues.

"Well, look," Trump said. "I can't stand there and argue with him. I'd rather have him get out of Syria, to be honest with you. I'd rather have him, you know, work with him on the Ukraine than standing and arguing."

