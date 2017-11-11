Story highlights Trump is in Vietnam as part of a nearly two-week tour of Asia

He urged nations to stop trading with North Korea

(CNN) North Korea lashed out at US President Donald Trump again Saturday, describing him as a "destroyer" who "begged for nuclear war" during his tour of Asia.

"His current trip to our surrounding region is a warmonger's visit for confrontation to rid the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) of its self-defensive nuclear deterrence," North Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on state media, Korean Central News Agency.

"The weapons you are acquiring are not making you safer, they are putting your regime in grave danger," Trump said about North Korea during an address at South Korea's National Assembly in Seoul. "Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face."

JUST WATCHED Defector: Sanctions could cost Kim Jong Un Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Defector: Sanctions could cost Kim Jong Un 02:34

He called on nations to stop financing and trading with North Korea.

Read More