The week in politics

(CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are seen outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Trump praised the country and its leader during his visit, despite past criticisms of China's trade practices.

US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk as they make their way to take the "family photo" during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on November 11, 2017.

Rick Wilking/Newscom/Reuters

Vice President Mike Pence becomes emotional addressing a prayer vigil for victims of the shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Thursday. A lone gunman opened fire on a church in the small Texas town last Sunday, killing 25 people and an unborn child. The suspect, Devin Patrick Kelley, had been discharged from the Air Force for assaulting his spouse and child. The Air Force acknowledged it did not relay the killer's court martial conviction for domestic assault to civilian law enforcement, which could have prevented him from purchasing the firearms used in the shooting

ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images

Anti-Trump protesters attempt to stop Trump supporters from entering a rally outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday. In his speech there, Trump issued a stark warning to North Korea and its leader, Kim Jong Un. "This a very different administration than the United States has had in the past. Do not underestimate us. And do not try us," he said.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump waits next to helicopters at US Army Garrison Yongsan in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday, waiting for bad weather to clear in the hopes of visiting the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ). He was ultimately unable to make the trip. Trump was disappointed and frustrated by the failed attempt, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters, adding that the trip had been quietly planned before Trump left Washington for his trip through Asia.

Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/AP

New Jersey governor-elect Phil Murphy leaps onto the stage at his victory party on Tuesday. Murphy was one of numerous Democrats to sweep the elections this year.

Mary Schwalm/AP

Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist, speaks during an event in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday. Bannon said Friday he is standing with Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore despite allegations against Moore of sexual misconduct.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Bob Menendez walks to his car as he leaves federal court after day two of jury deliberations in his corruption trial on Tuesday. A juror dismissed from the corruption trial said she believes the case is headed toward a "hung jury," and wrote a note to Judge William Walls expressing her concerns.

Austin Anthony/Daily News/AP

Rene Boucher appears in court for an arraignment hearing with his attorney, Matt Baker, on Thursday in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Boucher pleaded not guilty to charges that he assaulted his neighbor, Sen. Rand Paul. Paul was left with six broken ribs following the alleged assault

Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Danica Roem falls to her knees after getting a congratulatory call from former Vice President Joe Biden after her electoral victory on Tuesday. Roem was the first openly transgender lawmaker elected to a state legislature in the United States.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Kirstjen Nielsen, the nominee to be the next Secretary of the Homeland Security Department, greets Sen. Gary Peters before testifying before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday. During her testimony , Nielsen called for a more limited border wall than the one proposed by the President and pledged she would say something if she felt a policy announced by the White House was illegal or detrimental to the department.

Kyodo News/Getty Images

Japanese Emperor Akihito talks with US President Donald Trump, while Empress Michiko speaks to first lady Melania Trump at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday.

Jonathan Ernst/Newscom/Reuters

Wearing an Army jacket that she borrowed to keep warm, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders updates reporters on President Donald Trump's failed attempt to visit the Korean DMZ.

Thomas Peter/Pool/Getty Images

Staff have their picture taken with the carpet they rolled out for the arrival of US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Beijing airport on Wednesday.

Alex Brandon/AP

Vice President Mike Pence, with his wife Karen Pence, foreground, clean a portion of the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Saturday in Washington.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

People rush the doors of the jury assembly room as former President Barack Obama departs after being dismissed from jury duty in Chicago on Wednesday.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Members of Congress unveil a POW/MIA chair during a ceremony to honor American prisoners of war and the nearly 83,000 servicemen and women missing in action at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Minh Hoang/AP

President Trump sits in the motorcade after arriving at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam on Saturday. Trump has been on a high-stakes trip that includes stops in five Asian nations -- Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines -- over 13 days.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves a federal courthouse with his wife on Monday. A judge has issued a gag order in his case, saying it was necessary to limit the impact on potential jurors.

NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images