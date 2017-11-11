Judy Gold: You think you know Louis C.K. You don't

Story highlights Judy Gold: Had I heard about Louis C.K.'s conduct? Yes. Surprised? No. Women deal with this all the time

Gold: People think they know comedians because they bare their souls -- but you don't know Louis

Judy Gold is a stand-up comic in New York, actress, writer and winner of two Emmy Awards. She is the host of the podcast "Kill Me Now," available on iTunes or at judygold.com/podcast. Follow her on Twitter @JewdyGold. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Several weeks ago, I received a call from a journalist asking if I had any information about recent sexual misconduct allegations against Louis C.K. My response was, "Come on! I'm a 6'2" lesbian."

Judy Gold

Being a comic, jokes are my default setting and my armor. I've been asked the same question many times over the past 48 hours. "Did you know?" Did I know? Well, I didn't know, but like most people in the comedy community, I had heard -- but never directly from the victims. A better question might be, "Are you surprised?" Not one bit.

Most, if not all, women have been fending off unwanted and deplorable behavior most of their lives. I have a job where for decades I've had to be able to shut someone up on the spur of the moment, so I'm one of the lucky ones. I'm armed and ready.

I cannot tell you how many "powerful" guys have told me that they could "change" me, or that I "just haven't slept with the right guy." I know that all I need to stop it from going any further is a zinger like, "Actually, you are the reason I'm a lesbian."

A comic's workplace knows no boundaries. There's no HR department. We can't work from home. Alcohol and drugs abound, and after the show, we either drive hours and hours together or we stay at the same hotel and sometimes even share a condo provided by the club.

Read More