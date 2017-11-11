What Trump and Putin should've really discussed in Asia

Story highlights David A. Andelman: Every conversation between Trump and Putin shouldn't focus on Russia meddling in US elections

Trump still needs Putin's influence to resolve global conflicts with North Korea, Syria, and Ukraine, he writes

David A. Andelman, a contributor to CNN and columnist for USA Today, is the author of "A Shattered Peace: Versailles 1919 and the Price We Pay Today." He formerly served as a foreign correspondent for The New York Times in Asia and Europe and Paris correspondent for CBS News. Follow him on Twitter @DavidAndelman. The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Diplomacy is all too often about missed opportunities. The encounters in Danang between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump were certainly examples of such chances. By all accounts, a couple of brief grip 'n grins at photo ops are hardly the right venues for serious discussions on the manifold issues between these two world leaders.

Moreover, it should be quite clear by now that any such encounters going forward should not center on the possibility of Russian meddling in US elections. It either did or did not happen -- though US intelligence agencies are clear in saying it did. But get off it, at least for the moment. There is no end to the critical forward-looking issues Putin and Trump need to solve.

And the United States needs to be a player at this global table or cede the leadership role to autocrats of two empires that barely share any of our values.

This week, Trump has met with both of them -- Xi Jinping of China, who spent more time showing off his Forbidden City with pomp and glitter that could easily overwhelm any substantive discussions; and Vladimir Putin, who loves little more than to marginalize Donald Trump, leader of the one other power he believes could supplant him as a global figure.

With the threat of losing global footing, why didn't Trump push for more of a meeting? There are several possibilities.

