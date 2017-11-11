Psaki: 'If true' is a shameful dodge

Story highlights Jen Psaki: Faced with allegations, politicians doubted accusers, excused Roy Moore

Psaki: GOP's religious right reveals its frayed moral fiber here

Jen Psaki, a CNN political commentator, was the White House communications director and State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration. She is vice president of communications and strategy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Follow her at @jrpsaki. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) On Thursday, allegations surfaced in The Washington Post from not one, but four women, who said they had been pursued as teenagers by the Steve Bannon-backed conservative candidate for US Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore.

One of the girls making the allegations says she was 14 -- and Moore was 32 -- during an encounter in which she says Moore stripped to his white underpants, took off her clothes and touched her through her bra and underpants and led her hand toward his genitals, before she pulled her hand away.

If this sounds familiar, it may be because a similar accusation was made about Kevin Spacey this week by the mother of a then-18-year-old man, who says the actor grabbed his genitals. This followed on another accusation against Spacey from actor Anthony Rapp. (Spacey said he couldn't remember the incident with Rapp but apologized if it happened. The actor is now seeking unspecified treatment , according to his one-time publicist.)

What was the response from Hollywood? Spacey was fired from not just his award-winning television show, "House of Cards," ironically about the culture of corruption in Washington, but he was cut from a movie he had already shot -- " All the Money in the World " -- and replaced with Christopher Plummer. For good reason.

And what was the bold response from the morally superior Republican elites in Washington to accusations that the Senate candidate in Alabama had allegedly sexually assaulted an underage woman? (Moore has denied the accusations.)