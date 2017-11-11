Lewis Hamilton says Formula One teammates robbed in Brazil

Story highlights Lewis Hamilton says on Twitter that teammates held at gunpoint in Sao Paulo

No one was injured, Mercedes-Benz Motorsport Communications says

(CNN) Formula One racing star Lewis Hamilton says some members of his team were robbed at gunpoint Friday night while leaving the circuit in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Hamilton and his Mercedes-Benz team are in Sao Paulo for Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton said on Twitter his team members were "held up at gunpoint" and shots were fired. One teammate had a gun held to his head, Hamilton said.

Some of my team were held up at gun point last night leaving the circuit here in Brazil. Gun shots fired, gun held at ones head. This is so upsetting to hear. Please say a prayer for my guys who are here as professionals today even if shaken. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 11, 2017

The team was riding in a minibus at the time, Mercedes-Benz Motorsport Communications chief Bradley Lord said.

"Valuables were stolen, but all team members are safe and uninjured, which is the main thing," Lord said.

