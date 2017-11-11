Israel shoots down drone over Golan Heights

Story highlights The unmanned aerial vehicle was flying over a disputed area near Syria

It's believed to have been operated by the Syrian regime, an Israeli official said

(CNN) The Israel Defense Forces shot down a drone Saturday over the Golan Heights, according to the IDF's official Twitter account.

The reconnaissance drone was believed to be operated by the Syrian regime, an Israeli Army official told CNN.

According to information provided by the official, the unmanned aerial vehicle was flying over the demilitarized zone between the Syrian Golan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights when it was shot down.

Moments ago, the IDF used a Patriot Missile to intercept a UAV that attempted to infiltrate Israeli airspace in the Golan Heights — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) November 11, 2017

The IDF used a Patriot missile to intercept the drone, it said on Twitter.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman responded on Twitter immediately after the incident, writing, "The State of Israel views with great severity any violation of sovereignty and will respond with force to any provocation."

