Israel shoots down drone over Golan Heights

It's believed to have been operated by the Syrian regime, an Israeli official said

(CNN) Israel Defense Forces shot down a drone Saturday over Golan Heights, according to its official Twitter account.

The reconnaissance drone was believed to be operated by the Syrian regime, an Israeli Army official told CNN.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was over the demilitarized zone between Syrian Golan and Israeli-occupied Golan Heights when it was shot down, the official said.

Moments ago, the IDF used a Patriot Missile to intercept a UAV that attempted to infiltrate Israeli airspace in the Golan Heights — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) November 11, 2017

IDF used a Patriot missile to intercept the drone, it said on Twitter.