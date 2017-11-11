Story highlights In 2005, Ivory Coast qualified for a World Cup for the first time

Talisman Drogba addressed the nation and helped bring peace to a country at war

(CNN) Sinking to their knees, arms draped over each other's shoulders, footballers for Ivory Coast's national team began to plead with their fans and fellow Ivorians.

The players had just made history, securing Ivory Coast's place at the 2006 World Cup, their first ever appearance at the global tournament with a 3-1 victory away over Sudan.

Though the scene in the changing room was one of jubilation, the players had more pressing concerns on their minds.

At the time of the match, the Ivory Coast was embroiled in a bloody civil war which would kill an estimated 4,000 people and displaced over 1 million.

The national team captain, Cyril Domoraud, invited the media into the changing room and handed the microphone to Didier Drogba, star striker and national icon.

