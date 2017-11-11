Trump touts his dealmaking skills as solution to South China Sea dispute

Story highlights Speaking to Vietnamese leader, Trump offers to help resolve competing claims in contested Asian waters

South China Sea dispute involves several Asian nations

(CNN) US President Donald Trump has offered his services as a "mediator and arbitrator" over disputed territorial claims South China Sea issue, one of the most pressing issues for many of Asia's leaders.

Speaking to his Vietnamese counterpart, Tran Dai Quang in Hanoi, Trump said he could employ his diplomatic skills to help Asian nations come to an agreement over competing maritime claims.

"I can help mediate and arbitrate. Please let me know," Trump said. "I know you've had a dispute for quite a while with China, if I can help in any way, I'm a very good mediator and a very good arbitrator."

"I've done plenty of it from both sides, so if I can help you, let me know," he added.

In a joint news conference, Quang said he had "shared my thoughts with (Trump) on the recent developments in this area and it is our policy to settle disputes in the South China Sea through peaceful negotiations, and with respect for diplomatic and legal process in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea."

