Get it straight: The difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day

Members of the West Point Military Academy band participate in the annual Veterans Day parade in New York on Friday, November 11.
President Barack Obama participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11.
Keyleighia Harrler, 8, salutes with service members during a Veteran's Day celebration in Dallas on November 11.
French veterans hold flags Friday, in a street of Lyon, France during the Armistice Day ceremony marking the 98th anniversary of the end of World War I.
Navy Capt. Donald Nisbett, commanding officer of the Naval ROTC at Oregon State University, watches a Veterans Day parade in Albany, Oregon, on Friday.
A Park Service volunteer in Washington points to a name on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on November 11.
Young students in London scatter poppies into a fountain at Trafalgar Square after observing a two-minute silence in honor of Armistice Day. In advance of Armistice Day, many people in Britain wear a paper red poppy to symbolize the poppies that grew on French and Belgian battlefields during World War I.
A veteran kisses his service dog during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Ontario, on November 11.
World War II veterans attend a ceremony at the National World War II Memorial in Washington on November 11.
Chelsea Pensioners walk past the Lloyd's building following two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day on November 11 in London, England.
Veteran Doug Taylor salutes during a Veterans Day ceremony at the statehouse in Concord, New Hampshire.
Gold Star mothers listen to President Obama speak during a Veterans Day ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, on November 11.
Military personnel march in New York's Veterans Day parade on November 11.
Korean War veterans Ken Silver, left, and Paul Hellie, center, greet four-time Purple Heart recipient Emil Reynold before a Veterans Day parade in Walla Walla, Washington, on November 11.
Korean War veteran Oscar Garcia marches during a Veterans Day parade in Sacramento, California, on November 11. He is holding a photo of his 18-year-old grandson, Daniel Garcia, who just graduated from Army boot camp.
A boy sits on his father's shoulders during the Veterans Day parade in New York on November 11.
Scotland football fans stand in London's Trafalgar Square as they wait to observe two minutes of silence in honor of Armistice Day on November 11.
People gather around 19,420 figurines that were laid out in Bristol, England, as part of Rob Heard's Shrouds of the Somme art installation on November 11. A memorial service was held beside the artwork, which features one figurine for every British soldier who died on the first day of World War I's Battle of the Somme.
A French soldier salutes as veterans hold flags, on November 11 in Lyon, France.
Britain's Prince Harry salutes as he attends an Armistice Day service in Stafford, England, on November 11.
Sixteen-year-old Colin Lewis of Denver plays the bagpipes as he walks amid the headstones of veterans and their family members to mark Veterans Day in Fort Logan National Cemetery on November 11 in Sheridan, Colorado.
Retired air force veteran E. David Humphreys, 83, and his wife, Patricia, speak with Ana Dunitz and her daughter Daniela, 5, after a Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Plaza in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Planes fly over Central Avenue in Phoenix at the start of the Veterans Day Parade on November 11.
Poppies are projected onto the sails of the world famous Opera House on November 11 in Sydney, Australia. This year marks the 98th anniversary of the Armistice which ended the First World War.
World War II Navy veteran Donald E. Hanson, 94, salutes during a Veterans Day ceremony at Tahoma National Cemetery on November 11 in Kent, Washington.