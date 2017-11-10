Get it straight: The difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day

Story highlights Memorial Day and Veterans Day often get confused

Both days honor the military in different ways

Labor Day does not involve the military in any way

This story was first published in 2014.

(CNN) We are here to make sure you don't embarrass yourself.

Inevitably, someone says something demonstrating confusion over the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Allow us to explain it to you.

Memorial Day: Celebrated the last Monday in May, Memorial Day is the holiday set aside to pay tribute to those who died serving in the military.

