Dead grasshopper lay hidden in van Gogh painting for 128 years

(CNN) When Vincent van Gogh was working on his series of olive trees paintings in 1889, he probably didn't realize a wayward grasshopper had taken up residence deep in the paint on one of his canvasses.

Maybe it just had good taste in art?

Mary Schafer, a paintings conservator who was working to catalog the piece, spotted the grasshopper while looking at "Olive Trees" under magnification.

To her, the finding wasn't unusual, the museum reports, since Van Gogh was known to paint outdoors. Experts at Nelson-Atkins cited an 1855 letter in which van Gogh wrote, "I must have picked up a good hundred flies and more off the 4 canvases that you'll be getting, not to mention dust and sand ..."

