Texas church community begins to heal with first funerals and Sunday service

Congregation expected to hold Sunday services at nearby community center

(CNN) Nearly a week after a gunman unleashed several minutes of hell on a congregation of Texas churchgoers, the long journey toward healing has begun.

The first funerals for the victims of the massacre at First Baptist Church will be held this weekend, and the community will come together for its first Sunday service since Sutherland Springs was changed forever.

The church, now pock-marked with hundreds of bullets, blood stains and shattered windows, has been rendered uninhabitable. Sunday's service, organized by pastors from around the area, will be held at the community center next door. Frank Pomeroy, the pastor of First Baptist Church who lost his 14-year-old daughter in the shooting, is scheduled to speak.

In simpler times, the white walls of the church vibrated with hymns, prayers and sermons praising Christ.

Several dozen people, many of them casually dressed in jeans and T-shirts, sat in the caramel brown pews of its unpretentious worship hall; its altar little more than a carpeted stage.