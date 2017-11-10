Texas church to weigh what happens to its house of worship

(CNN) It was several terrifying minutes of hell in the house of God.

He told Southern Baptist Convention executives that his preference would be to tear down the building and possibly build a memorial in its place.

"This was just the pastor discussing what he thinks [the] best case scenario would be," Roger Oldham, spokesman for the Southern Baptist Convention said. "But the church has to make the decision together to tear down the church."

Executives from the network of churches are in Sutherland Springs to help the surviving members of First Baptist and the community heal from the tragedy.

"Everything is in such grief mode right now in this church [that] these decisions will have to unfold as they come for the people there. It will be in their own timeline," Oldham said.

Charlene Uhl lost her 16-year-old daughter, Haley Krueger, who had loved going to the church and attended youth group there twice a week.

"I think the church should be held elsewhere," Uhl told Spectrum News, a CNN affiliate. "Still have the church, but this particular one be gone."

In previous mass shootings, decisions on what to do with the site have varied.

The Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston re-opened its venerable structure days after nine people were killed in a racially motivated shooting.

The victims

White crosses stand near the church in memory of the victims as well-wishers and community members stopped to pray, and left behind flowers and messages of love.

The small church was an anchor in the unincorporated community, which lies about 30 miles east of San Antonio. It's where neighbors sang hymns, shared their lives and prayed for each other.

The 25 victims have been identified:

Robert Marshall, 56; Karen Marshall, 56; Keith Braden, 62; Tara McNulty, 33; Annabelle Pomeroy, 14; Peggy Warden, 56; Dennis Johnson, Sr., 77; Sara Johnson, 68; Lula White, 71; Joann Ward, 30; Brooke Ward, 5; Robert Corrigan, 51; Shani Corrigan, 51; Therese Rodriguez, 66; Ricardo Rodriguez, 64; Haley Krueger, 16; Emily Garcia, 7; Emily Hill, 11; Gregory Hill, 13; Megan Hill, 9; Marc Holcombe, 36, Noah Holcombe, 1; Karla Holcombe, 58; John Holcombe, 60; Crystal Holcombe, 36, who was pregnant and her unborn child, Carlin Holcombe, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The gunman's troubled history

The gunman, Devin Kelley had a troubled past and was prone to domestic violence and animal cruelty, according to public records and those who knew him.

As an airman in New Mexico, he was convicted in military court in 2012 of assaulting his then-wife and stepson. While awaiting that military trial, he escaped from a New Mexico mental health facility where he had been confined.

Photos: Sutherland Springs church shooting Investigators work at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, November 5. A man opened fire inside the small community church, killing at least 26 people. People comfort each other at a community center near the scene of the deadly shooting. Investigators work at the scene. Victims range in age from 17 months to 77 years old.

Enrique and Gabby Garcia watch investigators at the scene. Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church. The shooter was killed after a brief chase north into neighboring Guadalupe County, according Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Robert Murphy. A man wipes his eyes after the shooting. Flags are lowered to half staff at First Baptist Church following the shooting. Law enforcement officials and forensic experts gather at the scene. Emergency personnel seal off the scene of the mass shooting. Law enforcement officers man a barricade near the church. Carrie Matula embraces a woman after the shooting. Matula said she heard the shooting from the gas station where she works across the street. Law enforcement officials work the shooting scene. A woman prays with a man after the shooting. The FBI responded to the scene of the shooting, according to Michelle Lee, spokeswoman for the FBI's San Antonio field office. "My heart is broken," said Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. "We never think where it can happen, and it does happen. It doesn't matter where you're at. In a small community, real quiet and everything, and look at this, what can happen."

The Air Force acknowledged it did not appropriately relay Kelley's court martial conviction for domestic assault to civilian law enforcement, as required, preventing the conviction from showing up in a federal database that licensed gun dealers must check before someone can buy a firearm.

He had an ongoing dispute with his in-laws from his current marriage, who attended the Sutherland Springs church, police say. Kelley's grandmother-in-law was among those killed. And police say Kelley had a history of texting threats to his mother-in-law, who was not inside the church during Sunday's shooting.