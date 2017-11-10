Puerto Rico's emergency director resigns, US military effort winds down

Story highlights Puerto Rico's emergency management director Abner Gómez's resignation is effective Saturday

Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan, appointed by Pentagon to lead military relief efforts, leaves island next week

(CNN) Puerto Rico's emergency management director resigned Friday as the island's slow recovery continues nearly two months after Hurricane Maria made landfall.

In announcing the resignation of Abner Gómez, effective Saturday, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló praised the work of his emergency management chief following the passage of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in early and later September.

The governor also announced that Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan, who was appointed by the Pentagon to lead all military relief efforts, will be reassigned outside the island next week.

About 60% of the US territory is still without power as the island's approximately 3.4 million US citizens struggle through the aftermath of the storm.

A massive power outage struck the capital of San Juan on Thursday after a major north-south transmission line failed, according to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, known as PREPA.

