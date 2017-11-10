9 simple ways you can help veterans

Story highlights Simple things can make a difference for the more than 23 million American veterans

Donate frequent flier miles, give a veteran a ride, write a letter or send a care package

Let your actions speak to veterans, thanking them for their service to their country

This story was first published in 2013.

(CNN) Most Americans will never serve in the military or fight for their country. Yet there are countless ways that everyone can help these veterans, who often return home from war to face their most difficult battles.

Those severely injured may need to learn how to live with the loss of a limb or limited mobility. For others, brain injuries or post-traumatic stress disorder can make the return to civilian life a struggle.

Here are nine simple things you can do to make a difference for the more than 23 million American veterans:

1. Give a veteran a ride