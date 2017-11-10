Fugitive American polygamist caught in Mexico linked to triple murder

Story highlights Orson William Black is accused of child sex crimes in Arizona

He was living in a Mennonite community in northern Mexico

(CNN) An American polygamist accused of child sex crimes in Arizona was caught after nearly 15 years on the run when Mexican authorities linked him to a triple homicide.

Orson William Black, 56, was turned over to US Customs and Border Protection officers on Wednesday, said CBP spokesman Ruben Jauregui. He is currently being held in El Paso, Texas, police said.

Black fled to Mexico in 2003 shortly after he was charged with sexual conduct with a minor and conspiracy to commit sexual conduct with a minor in Mohave County, Arizona, court records show.

He was additionally charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, according to a federal arrest warrant issued in 2005.

Black was arrested last weekend in a Mennonite camp in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, the Chihuahua Attorney General's office said in a statement. It could not be determined Friday whether an attorney is representing Black.

