5 things for November 10: Roy Moore, Russia probe, Trump, tax proposal, Louis C.K.

President Trump is in Vietnam, but Melania Trump stayed behind in China, where she talked to CNN about her first year as first lady.

President Donald Trump's long-time confidant Keith Schiller privately testified that he rejected a Russian offer to send five women to then-private citizen Trump's hotel room during their 2013 trip to Moscow for the Miss Universe pageant, according to multiple sources from both political parties with direct knowledge of the testimony.

Members of the House intelligence committee raised the matter because of salacious allegations laid out in a dossier compiled by former British agent Christopher Steele, an opposition research document funded by Democrats detailing alleged ties between Trump and his associates with Russians.

Meanwhile, White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller has been interviewed as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, according to sources familiar with the investigation. The interview brings the special counsel investigation into Trump's inner circle in the White House. Miller is the highest-level aide still working at the White House known to have talked to investigators.

President Trump dusted off his "America First" speech and took it to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam. The President issued a strong rebuke of trade practices that he feels harm American workers. But, like he did yesterday in China, Trump said he didn't blame business leaders in the Pacific Rim -- he blamed his predecessors. He said the US wasn't going to be "taken advantage of" anymore.

After watching the House kick around various tax overhaul proposals for a week, the Senate's decided to join in on the fun. Senate Republicans unveiled their proposal , which differs significantly from the House plan : seven tax brackets (compared with four in the House plan), no curbing of the mortgage interest deduction, a full repeal of the state and local tax deduction, a big cut to the corporate tax rate (but not right away).

This sets up a dramatic showdown on tax policy with the House. The Senate and the House are working with an uber-aggressive time line to meet President Trump's deadline of delivering him a tax bill to sign before the end of the year.

Comedian Louis C.K. is the latest Hollywood heavyweight to face sexual misconduct allegations. The New York Times reported the allegations of five women, who said C.K. acted inappropriately , including fondling himself in front of them. CNN has not confirmed the women's stories independently. The fallout has been swift : the premiere for his new movie was canceled, a "Late Show" appearance was ditched, HBO kicked him off a comedy special, and FX, where he's had several shows, said it would conduct a review. The comedian's publicist said he's "not going to answer any questions."

"Everything is in such grief mode right now in this church (that) these decisions will have to unfold as they come for the people there."

Southern Baptist Convention spokesman Roger Oldham, talking about the suggestion by the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Spring, Texas, that the church should be demolished after the mass shooting there killed 25 people and an unborn child

