(CNN) There's just no stopping Jack Sock at the moment.

The American won his first ATP Masters title in Paris on Sunday to break into the world's top 10 and qualify for the World Tour Finals at London's O2.

But could he keep that remarkable winning streak going in CNN Sport's specially designed tennis history challenge?

We asked Jack to identify 10 tennis players -- past and present -- just by looking at their socks.

Watch the video above if you want to the know the answer to the burning question ... just how well does Jack Sock know his socks?

