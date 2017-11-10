Story highlights Trump's statement noted the allegations against Roy Moore are decades old

Da Nang, Vietnam (CNN) President Donald Trump thinks if the allegations of sexual misconduct with teens against an Alabama Senate candidate are true, he should withdraw from his race, the White House said Friday. But Trump's statement also couched his assertion by noting the allegations against Roy Moore are decades old.

In a statement released as Trump was flying from Beijing to Da Nang, Vietnam, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said: "Like most Americans, the President believes we cannot allow a mere allegation, in this case one from many years ago, to destroy a person's life."

"The President also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside," she said.

An explosive Washington Post report released Thursday based on interviews with more than 30 people detailed allegations that the Republican Senate candidate from Alabama pursued sexual relationships with several teens when they were between 14 and 18 years old and he was in his thirties, and in one instance had sexual contact with an underage teen.

The news sent Republicans reeling, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calling for Moore to step aside if the allegations are true.

