US officials puzzled by lack of North Korean missile tests

Several US officials say their assessment is Kim is feeling political pressure from China

(CNN) US defense and intelligence officials are growing increasingly puzzled why Kim Jong Un has not tested a ballistic missile in nearly two months. And for now, as President Donald Trump travels through Asia, it does not appear another missile test is imminent.

Officials caution all of this could change at any time and Kim could resume aggressive weapons testing -- but that would also pose the question as to why he resumed.

One of biggest worries for the US military is that the North Korean regime might live up to its threat of conducting an atmospheric nuclear test. Officials point out the regime has a track record of following through on its threats on weapons testing.

At the moment US intelligence suggests North Korea's longstanding underground nuclear test site at Punggye-ri has been damaged by underground seismic activity and may be unusable in certain sections. If the regime turned to above ground testing, officials say it raises the prospect of a test looking like a potential attack, especially if Kim conducts the test using a missile with a warhead.

The US would only have minutes to determine if a missile is actually carrying a live warhead and to decide whether to attack it on the launch pad, or wait to try to shoot it down during the initial boost phase of flight.

