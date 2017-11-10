Bannon on Moore: Until more evidence, 'I'm standing with him'

(CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said he is standing by Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, despite allegations that the Alabama candidate pursued relationships with underage teens several years ago.

"Until I see additional evidence on Judge Moore, I'm standing with him," Bannon said in Charleston, South Carolina on Friday night.

An explosive Washington Post report released Thursday based on interviews with more than 30 people detailed allegations that the 70-year-old Moore had pursued sexual relationships with several women when they were between 14 and 18 years old and he was in his 30s, and in one instance had sexual contact with an underage teen.

Moore has denied the allegations, and on Friday afternoon called them politically motivated.

"These allegations are completely false and misleading," Moore told Sean Hannity on the talk show host's syndicated radio show.

Read More