Roy Moore calls allegations against him 'completely false'

Washington (CNN) Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore says the allegations of sexual misconduct against him are "completely false."

"These allegations are completely false and misleading," Moore told Sean Hannity on Hannity's syndicated radio show, "The Sean Hannity Show," on Friday afternoon.

An explosive Washington Post report Thursday based on interviews with more than 30 people detailed allegations that the Republican Senate candidate from Alabama pursued sexual relationships with several women when they were between 14 and 18 years old and he was in his 30s, including alleged sexual contact with the 14-year-old.