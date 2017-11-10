Roy Moore calls allegations against him 'completely false'

Washington (CNN) Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore says the allegations of sexual misconduct against him are "completely false."

"These allegations are completely false and misleading," Moore told Sean Hannity on the talk show host's syndicated radio show, "The Sean Hannity Show," on Friday afternoon.

An explosive Washington Post report Thursday based on interviews with more than 30 people detailed allegations that the Republican Senate candidate from Alabama pursued sexual relationships with several women when they were between 14 and 18 years old and he was in his 30s, including alleged sexual contact with the 14-year-old.

"Nobody that abuses a 14-year-old at age 32 or at age 17, it doesn't matter, if you abuse a 14-year-old you shouldn't be a Senate candidate," Moore told Hannity. "I agree with that. But I did not do that."

Moore denied knowing Leigh Corfman, who alleged she had a sexual encounter with Moore when she was 14 years old, according to The Washington Post

