NRSC severs fundraising ties with Roy Moore

Story highlights The Washington Post published a bombshell report Thursday on Roy Moore

The National Republican Senatorial Committee said they're no longer backing Moore

Washington (CNN) The Senate's campaign arm severed ties with Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore after an explosive report published Thursday in The Washington Post that featured four women who said Moore pursued them decades ago when he was an assistant district attorney and they were teenagers.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee was dropped from a joint fundraising agreement that benefits Moore's campaign, paperwork filed Friday with the FEC shows.

The agreement still includes the other participants — the Republican National Committee, the Alabama Republican Party and Moore's campaign.

The NRSC and RNC did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment Friday. NRSC chairman, Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, said in a statement Thursday following the release of the story, "If these allegations are found to be true, Roy Moore must drop out of the Alabama special Senate election."

This is the latest step by for the GOP to distance itself from Moore. On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans publicly said Moore should step aside but only if the allegatons by the four women from the explosive Washington Post report are true.

