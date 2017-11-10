Story highlights The critical question is whether the mission to go to the camp was approved at the appropriate senior level

The conclusions reached could lead to changes in the way missions are authorized

(CNN) Military investigators looking at the Niger mission that killed four US troops are aiming to determine whether the Green Beret-led team had proper authorization and the most current intelligence about ISIS in the area before they went to a deserted camp to look for evidence of extremist activity, two US officials told CNN.

As CNN has previously reported, the day before the team was ambushed, they were ordered to go to a deserted ISIS camp to gather intelligence on ISIS operatives who the US believed had recently crossed over the border into Mali.

But the critical question is whether the mission to go to the camp was approved at the appropriate senior level, or if approvals were bypassed in order to get intelligence from the camp site quickly and get the team back to the relative safety of its own base.

Special operations missions in Niger are subject to the approval of more senior commanders who may be located in another area of Niger, in neighboring Chad, or even in Europe -- complicating the mission approval process and intelligence distribution.

Investigators believe that answering these questions will help explain how the team became vulnerable to attack and establish if they had appropriate orders and approvals or decided to take on the reconnaissance task without all the required approvals.

Read More