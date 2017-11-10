The unholy excuses of Roy Moore's allies

(CNN) Almost every religion asks a version of the question, "What would Jesus do?" Buddhists look to the Buddha, Muslims to the Prophet Mohammed, Sikhs to Guru Nanak, observant Jews to Moses, and the list goes on.

Emulating holy men and women from the distant past is hard -- what would the Buddha do with Facebook? -- but the effort has helped faiths keep their founders' missions alive, even as they amble across centuries and continents. Still, there is a shadow side to this devotion: the use, or misuse, of sacred stories to condone bad behavior.

The latest and perhaps oddest example came this week, when an Alabama official i nvoked Christianity's Holy Family to defend Senate GOP candidate Roy Moore from accusations that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

"Take Joseph and Mary," Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler told the Washington Examiner. "Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus. There's just nothing immoral or illegal here. Maybe just a little bit unusual."

Moore, for his part, has vigorously denied the accusations. In keeping with his hardcore Christian image, the Senate candidate said he is engaged in a "spiritual battle" with "those who want to silence our message."