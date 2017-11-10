Mitt Romney: Roy Moore should step aside

Washington (CNN) Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney tweeted Friday that he believes there is merit to the accusations of sexual abuse against GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, adding that the Alabama Republican should "step aside."

"The President also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside," she said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell used similar phrasing in a statement he put out Thursday, saying, "If these allegations are true, he must step aside."

According to the Post, Moore allegedly initiated a sexual encounter with Corfman, then a 14-year-old, in the late 1970s. Three other women also told the Post that Moore pursued them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s. Two of the teens acknowledged dating Moore for up to three months. None of those three women told the Post that Moore sexually harassed, or assaulted them, or forced them into a relationship. Alabama's legal age of consent is 16.

Moore denied the allegations to the Washington Post. And in a series of tweets on Thursday, Moore, who faces a December 12 US Senate election, responded to the story.

"The Obama-Clinton Machine's liberal media lapdogs just launched the most vicious and nasty round of attacks against me," saying, "We are in the midst of a spiritual battle with those who want to silence our message."

Moore wrote, "The forces of evil will lie, cheat, steal -- even inflict physical harm -- if they believe it will silence and shut up Christian conservatives like you and me."