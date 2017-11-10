Story highlights Melania Trump took a solo visit to the Beijing Zoo

The Beijing Zoo is home to eight giant pandas

Beijing (CNN) First lady Melania Trump had a great panda adventure at the Beijing Zoo, her final solo event in the city of Beijing.

Trump spent some time feeding Gu Gu the giant panda and learned about his nutrition and training while at the zoo, according to the first lady's communications director Stephanie Grisham.

The first lady also signed a poster of the panda, writing, "Thank you to the Beijing Zoo! Wonderful to meet Gu Gu!"

The Beijing Zoo is home to eight giant pandas, including one set of twins, but Gu Gu is the "star of the zoo," according to zoo director Li Xiaoguang.

"The panda star in the zoo is Gu Gu. He is a pretty male panda and the goodwill ambassador to the zoo. Gu Gu is a good-looking panda with a robust memory. He is excellent in his behavior training and eager to show his skills to the VIPs," Xiaoguang said.

