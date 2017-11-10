Exclusive: Melania Trump reflects on Asia trip and the past year

Story highlights Melania Trump wrapped her Asia trip on Friday

The first lady spoke exclusively with CNN

Mutianyu, China (CNN) No visit to China would be complete without seeing the Great Wall, which is exactly how first lady Melania Trump wrapped her first-ever trip to Asia. Stopping before she went to the top, Trump spoke exclusively with CNN about her six-day tour of the region, specifically how she felt seeing her first lady counterparts in Japan, South Korea and China.

"We had a great time, it was nice to see them again," said Trump of Akie Abe of Japan, Madam Kim Jung-sook of South Korea and Madam Peng Liyuan of China.

"They were in the United States before and we have a great relationship with all three of them," she said.

On the way to Asia. I am looking forward to seeing Mrs. Abe 🇯🇵, First Lady Kim 🇰🇷 and Madame Peng 🇨🇳 again! #FLOTUSinAsia — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 4, 2017

Trump spent several hours with each woman during her stops, visiting schools, participating in cultural activities and being hosted at elaborate State Dinners. Asked if she discussed her nascent platform -- helping children live better lives -- with her Asian counterparts, Trump said it was one of the topics they shared.

"We did, we did. We did exchange what they're working on and what I will work on and what my passion is," Trump said.

