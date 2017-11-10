Breaking News

McConnell to NYT: I 'misspoke' on tax increase for middle class in Senate plan

By Sophie Tatum

Updated 6:33 PM ET, Fri November 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell

Washington (CNN)Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that he "misspoke" when he had previously said nobody in the middle class would get a tax increase under the new GOP plan, according to The New York Times.

"You can't guarantee that absolutely no one sees a tax increase, but what we are doing is targeting levels of income and looking at the average in those levels and the average will be tax relief for the average taxpayer in each of those segments," McConnell told the Times on Friday.
Senate Republicans unveil their own tax plan
Senate Republicans unveil their own tax plan
The Kentucky Republican initially said "nobody in the middle class is going to get a tax increase" under the Senate bill that was unveiled on Thursday, according to The New York Times.
The Senate plan came as the House voted Thursday afternoon along party lines to pass its own bill out of the Ways and Means committee.

    CNN's Lauren Fox contributed to this report