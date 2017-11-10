Moore's brother denies charges, compares persecution to Jesus

Story highlights Roy Moore's brother defended him "to the hilt" amid the escalating controversy over allegations of sexual misconduct against him

Jerry Moore firmly denied the charges against his brother and analogized his brother's situation to the persecution of Jesus Christ

(CNN) Roy Moore's brother is defending the GOP Senate candidate "to the hilt" amid the escalating controversy over allegations of sexual misconduct against him, according to CNN correspondent Martin Savidge, who spoke to the brother on the phone.

Jerry Moore firmly denied the allegations against his brother and drew an analogy between his situation and the persecution of Jesus Christ, Savidge reported Friday in an interview with CNN's John Berman.

Savidge spoke to Jerry Moore on Friday morning, one day after an explosive Washinton Post report detailed allegations that the Republican Senate candidate from Alabama pursued sexual relationships with several teens when they were between the ages of 14 and 18 and he was in his thirties, including an alleged sexual encounter with the 14-year-old, who would not have been at the age of legal consent under Alabama law.

Jerry Moore said, "he knows ... that the allegations against Roy Moore are not true, not true at all," Savidge reported. The younger Moore also said "he's very concerned about what the impact is going to be on their 91-year-old mother, hearing all of this, they worry about her age and health," Savidge said.

Moore also claimed that the Democratic Party was behind what he called "false allegations," and that "these women are going to, as [Moore] put it, have to answer to God for these false allegations," Savidge said.

