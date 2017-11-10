Story highlights "We are not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore," Trump said

It was a familiar message from Trump

Da Nang, Vietnam (CNN) President Donald Trump brought his hard-line economic nationalism to a summit of Pacific Rim leaders here Friday, issuing a stern rebuke of trade practices that have harmed American workers. But the President also continued to insist his US predecessors are to blame.

"We are not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore," Trump said in a speech at the start of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. "I am always going to put America first, the same way I expect all of you in this room to put your countries first."

It was a familiar message delivered to an audience that's still coming to grips with Trump's protectionist views. Even as Trump makes his debut appearance at this yearly set of meetings, other leaders are hoping to announce a revamped Trans-Pacific Partnership -- the landmark trade accord negotiated by the Obama administration but scrapped by Trump -- that doesn't included the United States.

It's a show of defiance against a US president who has issued a harsh line on trade during his tour of Asia -- but not necessarily against the countries engaging in unfair practices.

He renewed his criticism of past US administrations on Friday, saying they ignored the imbalances in trading practices that allowed other countries to take advantage of the US.

