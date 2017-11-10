Danica Roem: 'A knowledgeable transgender person can do well in government'

Story highlights Danica Roem makes history with election to Virginia's House of Delegates

She aims to focus on "core quality-of-life issues" for District 13 constitutents

(CNN) Danica Roem knew she had made history this week when former Vice President Joe Biden called to congratulate her.

A photo of Roem falling to her knees on Election Night after telling supporters about Biden's call soon went viral.

Newly elected Virginia delegate Danica Roem after getting a congratulatory call from Joe Biden last night. Photo by The Washington Post's @jaheezus. pic.twitter.com/bsEDQ38Xer — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) November 8, 2017

While the focus has been on her defeat of a longtime incumbent and social conservative, Roem told anchor Kate Bolduan that she credited a true "team effort" for propelling her to victory in Virginia's House of Delegates.

