World leaders and their spouses headed to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's summit gala dinner Friday night in Da Nang, Vietnam.
But first, they stopped for a photo.
Many of them wore traditional Vietnamese shirts, provided by the host country. It's a long-running tradition that the representatives from the 21 APEC members don matching attire for the portrait.
There are two leaders missing in this year's photo. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte isn't there, but Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano posed for the photo in his place. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen was also absent, but James Soong, chairman of Taiwan's opposition party, represented the island.
Here's who's who in the 2017 APEC class photo:
1. Moon Jae-in, South Korea's President
2. Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's Chief Executive
3. Kim Jung-sook, wife of South Korea's President
4. Malcolm Turnbull, Australia's Prime Minister
5. Joko Widodo, Indonesia's President
6. Justin Trudeau, Canada's Prime Minister
7. Iriana Joko Widodo, wife of Indonesia's President
8. Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister
9. Michelle Bachelet, Chile's President
10. Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia's Prime Minister
11. Xi Jinping, China's President
12. Najib Razak, Malaysia's Prime Minister
13. Hassanal Bolkiah, Brunei's Sultan
14. Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand's Prime Minister
15. Tran Dai Quang, Vietnam's President
16. Peter O'Neill, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister
17. Nguyen Thi Hien, wife of Vietnam's President
18. Lynda Babao, wife of Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister
19. Donald Trump, US President
20. Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore's Prime Minister
21. Vladimir Putin, Russia's President
22. Ho Ching, wife of Singapore's Prime Minister
23. Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Peru's President
24. Prayuth Chan-ocha, Thailand's Prime Minister
25. Nancy Lange, wife of Peru's President
26. Naraporn Chan-ocha, wife of Thailand's Prime Minister
27. James Soong, chairman of Taiwan's People First Party
28. Enrique Pena Nieto, Mexico's President
29. Lani Cayetano, wife of Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano
30. Alan Peter Cayetano, Philippines foreign affairs secretary