Who's who in the 2017 APEC class photo

By Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 2:56 PM ET, Fri November 10, 2017

APEC group photo numbering

World leaders and their spouses headed to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's summit gala dinner Friday night in Da Nang, Vietnam.

But first, they stopped for a photo.
Many of them wore traditional Vietnamese shirts, provided by the host country. It's a long-running tradition that the representatives from the 21 APEC members don matching attire for the portrait.
There are two leaders missing in this year's photo. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte isn't there, but Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano posed for the photo in his place. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen was also absent, but James Soong, chairman of Taiwan's opposition party, represented the island.

    Here's who's who in the 2017 APEC class photo:

    1. Moon Jae-in, South Korea's President
    2. Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's Chief Executive
    3. Kim Jung-sook, wife of South Korea's President
    4. Malcolm Turnbull, Australia's Prime Minister
    5. Joko Widodo, Indonesia's President
    6. Justin Trudeau, Canada's Prime Minister
    7. Iriana Joko Widodo, wife of Indonesia's President
    8. Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister
    9. Michelle Bachelet, Chile's President
    10. Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia's Prime Minister
    11. Xi Jinping, China's President
    12. Najib Razak, Malaysia's Prime Minister
    13. Hassanal Bolkiah, Brunei's Sultan
    14. Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand's Prime Minister
    15. Tran Dai Quang, Vietnam's President
    16. Peter O'Neill, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister
    17. Nguyen Thi Hien, wife of Vietnam's President
    18. Lynda Babao, wife of Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister
    19. Donald Trump, US President
    20. Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore's Prime Minister
    21. Vladimir Putin, Russia's President
    22. Ho Ching, wife of Singapore's Prime Minister
    23. Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Peru's President
    24. Prayuth Chan-ocha, Thailand's Prime Minister
    25. Nancy Lange, wife of Peru's President
    26. Naraporn Chan-ocha, wife of Thailand's Prime Minister
    27. James Soong, chairman of Taiwan's People First Party
    28. Enrique Pena Nieto, Mexico's President
    29. Lani Cayetano, wife of Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano
    30. Alan Peter Cayetano, Philippines foreign affairs secretary