World leaders and their spouses headed to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's summit gala dinner Friday night in Da Nang, Vietnam.

But first, they stopped for a photo.

Many of them wore traditional Vietnamese shirts, provided by the host country. It's a long-running tradition that the representatives from the 21 APEC members don matching attire for the portrait.

There are two leaders missing in this year's photo. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte isn't there, but Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano posed for the photo in his place. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen was also absent, but James Soong, chairman of Taiwan's opposition party, represented the island.

Here's who's who in the 2017 APEC class photo:

