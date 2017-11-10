(CNN) Alabama state Rep. Ed Henry, a Roy Moore supporter, said Friday he doesn't believe the women accusing the US Senate candidate of sexual misconduct, calling their claim "disingenuous."

"It is disingenuous in my opinion for 50-something-year-old women to come forward four weeks prior to a major senatorial election," Henry told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360."

An explosive Thursday in The Washington Post , based on interviews with more than 30 people, detailed allegations that the Republican Senate candidate from Alabama pursued sexual relationships with several girls when they were between 14 and 18 years old and he was in his 30s, including alleged sexual contact with a 14-year-old.

Alabama state Rep. Ed Henry: "I believe that in this instance that Roy Moore is the victim. He is the victim of a political hack job" https://t.co/3vySIsMFSe — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) November 11, 2017

"If he had anything like this in his past, it would've come out by now," Henry said. "And here we are right before a huge election with national implications between a Republican and a Democrat. All of sudden this is headline news. I am not buying it. It is political. It is political at every level."

The Alabama state legislator came under fire for suggesting the accusers should be prosecuted.

