Jane K. Stoever is clinical professor of law at UC Irvine School of Law, director of UCI's Domestic Violence Clinic, and director of the UCI Initiative to End Family Violence. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Our nation — still grieving the recent Las Vegas tragedy — now mourns the lives lost in this week's massacre by a gunman who opened fire in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, leaving a death toll of 25 and an unborn child.

Through our grief, we search for answers and long to prevent further tragedy. Part of our agony is that so many of these massacres are preventable. As a co-chairwoman of the county review team that examines local domestic violence fatalities and makes recommendations to prevent further deaths, I am painfully aware of how domestic violence endangers homes, schools and communities and of how our nation needs to engage in better violence prevention efforts, starting with our youth.

It's one thing to look back through the histories of men like Devin Kelley and pluck out the red flags; it's another to intervene early enough to interrupt the interlinked misogyny, violence and firearm possession that often underlie their crimes.

Only in recent years have we realized the early age at which relationship violence begins. A 2011 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that many girls as young as 11 experience dating violence.