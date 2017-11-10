When it comes to Roy Moore, forget politics

Story highlights Mel Robbins: In every other facet of society, we do not tolerate allegations of predatory behavior when they come to light

If the story about Roy Moore creeps you out even a little bit, you believe the accusers too, she writes

Mel Robbins is a CNN commentator, legal analyst, best-selling author of "The 5 Second Rule" and keynote speaker. She is also a contributing editor for Success magazine. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) By now you have probably heard that Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused, in a powerful story in the Washington Post, of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl when he was 32. The story also featured three more accusers who have come forward with accounts of Moore pursuing them while they were teenagers. The statute of limitations has run out on all four cases and there will be no charges brought against Moore. He is continuing to run for the Senate.

Human being to human being, I have a question.

Would you feel comfortable letting your teenage daughter be alone with a man like Roy Moore?

He is a man who, according to the Post, has been accused of doing this to a 14-year-old:

"She remembers Moore disappearing into another room and coming out with nothing on but 'tight white' underwear. She remembers that Moore kissed her, that he took off her pants and shirt, and that he touched her through her bra and underpants. She says that he guided her hand to his underwear and that she yanked her hand back."