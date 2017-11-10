After 13 years in the military, this is my toughest Veterans Day

Story highlights Jennifer Peace: I served my country as my authentic self for the first time in 2016

Jennifer Peace is a captain in the US Army. She is stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. She is an intelligence officer with 13 years of service including deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and Korea. Jennifer is also on the board of directors for SPART*A, an LGBT organization with over 600 actively serving transgender service members. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) I can recall where I celebrated every Veterans Day since 2005, during my 13 years of service with the United States Army. One was in Baghdad, Iraq, and another was in Kandahar, Afghanistan. My wife was pregnant and alone the Veterans Day I spent in South Korea, and she was raising our three children by herself the year I was conducting training in the Pacific theater. On four other occasions I was in various training exercises across the country: Sweating in the heat at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Freezing in the snow at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

But the most memorable Veterans Day was in 2016. Not because it was spent in some far-off corner of the world, but because I was serving for the first time as my authentic self. The US military had successfully integrated transgender soldiers into its ranks. I could look forward to the rest of my career with the knowledge that I would only be discriminated against based solely on my performance

As my brigade marched in the local parade I was without fear or anxiety for the first time in many years.

Every November 11 that I have been privileged enough to wake up and put on the uniform has been an honor, and it is on those days that the sound of the bugle at reveille and the raising of the flag seems more ephemeral, a moment that I must somehow capture before the last of my days in service are behind me and I see the flag only as a civilian.

In June 2016, Secretary of Defense Ash Carter announced that transgender service members could serve openly in the armed forces. He determined that trans service members are "... talented and trained Americans who are serving their country with honor and distinction. We can't allow barriers unrelated to a person's qualifications to prevent us from recruiting and retaining those who can best accomplish the mission." With those words, I could serve my country authentically.

