America, I apologize for the South's hypocrisy

(CNN) As a native Southerner, I'd like to apologize to the rest of the country. My region repeatedly claims that we place God above all else, but our actions tell a different story, especially when we mix religion, politics and the mistreatment of women and girls. We have politicians who feel no compunction, even, misusing the story of a sacred virgin birth to ignore child molestation.

"Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter," Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler told the Washington Examiner Thursday, in an attempt to defend Roy Moore, a candidate for the US Senate from Alabama, after a damning story about Moore's alleged past was published by the Washington Post. "They became parents of Jesus," Zeigler added.

Such assertions of support are likely why a man like Moore felt comfortable enough to fund-raise just hours later -- while boldly proclaiming the name of God.

That's right. A man in a high-profile political race representing the supposed "family values" party, after being named in an eye-popping report alleging that when he was a 32-year-old man he tried to have a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl, not only did not drop out of the race or hide in shame, he doubled down. Moore denied the allegations and evoked the term "spiritual warfare," which is well known in Southern Christian churches, black and white, to elicit as much sympathy from the faithful as possible.

"The forces of evil will lie, cheat, steal -- even inflict physical harm -- if they believe it will silence and shut up Christian conservatives like you and me," Moore pronounced in an email to supporters asking for emergency donations. "Their goal is to frustrate and slow down our campaign's progress to help the Obama-Clinton Machine silence our conservative message. That's why I must be able to count on the help of God-fearing conservatives like you to stand with me at this critical moment."

