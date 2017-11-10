How much longer can Theresa May stay in power?

Carole Walker is a political analyst who worked as a political news correspondent for the BBC. The opinions in this article belong solely to the author.

(CNN) Theresa May's embattled government has been rocked by two resignations in a week. Her closest ally -- the First Secretary of State and Deputy Prime Minister Damian Green -- is under investigation and there are renewed calls for her to sack her Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

The PM, struggling to govern without an overall parliamentary majority, appears at the mercy of events beyond her control. The wave of allegations of sexual misconduct at Westminster has already led to the resignation of her Defense Secretary, Sir Michael Fallon. It is impossible to predict who will be next in the growing list of politicians accused of inappropriate behavior.

Her Chancellor, Phillip Hammond, the UK's chief finance minister, is preparing to deliver a budget with little money to cheer the voters. The only domestic policies which the Conservatives have come up with since the election earlier this year -- on issues such as energy prices or student debt -- have been dismissed as pale imitations of those already proposed by the opposition left-wing Labour Party.

Hammond is facing calls to be "bold" -- abandon austerity, invest in infrastructure to boost the economy and tackle the shortage of affordable housing -- but has little room for maneuver.

