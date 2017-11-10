Story highlights Max Verstappen can challenge for the F1 title, according to Christian Horner

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton may have already wrapped up this year's Formula One title but Max Verstappen can challenge the champion next season.

That's the view of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who has presided over the 20-year-old's rapid rise to the top of the sport.

But Horner says Verstappen, who already has three grand prix wins to his name, needs to be given a good enough car if he to fulfill his "exciting talent."

"Max's talent is obvious," Horner told CNN's Amanda Davies at Interlagos ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

"He is capable of challenging for the championship but we've got to be able to give him the tools and the car to be able to do that and that involves all elements.

