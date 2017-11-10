Italian reporter head-butted during interview

(CNN) A reporter in Rome became part of the story he was covering when he was violently assaulted during an interview.

Daniele Piervincenzi, a reporter for Italian broadcaser Rai, was interviewing Roberto Spada, a supporter of a right-wing political movement known as Casapound, in Ostia, near Rome earlier this week.

At first everything was normal. Piervincenzi asked about a Facebook comment Spada posted in support of Casapound. Spada answered, if somewhat dismissively. Then suddenly, without warning and with the camera still recording, Spada head-butted the reporter.

But he wasn't done. He then whipped out what appeared to be in video of the incident a metal pipe and repeatedly struck Piervincenzi and his cameraman with it. Piervincenzi suffered a bloody and broken nose. It's not clear if the cameraman suffered any injuries.

Spada was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

