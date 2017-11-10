Vehicle strikes 3 students outside high school in France

(CNN) A vehicle was intentionally driven Friday into three students outside a high school near the southern French city of Toulouse, injuring them, the country's interior ministry said.

A driver was arrested after the collision, and the Toulouse prosecutor has been called to investigate, the ministry said.

The collision happened outside Saint Exupéry high school, according to CNN affiliate BFM TV.

Initial information about the conditions of the injured -- identified by authorities only as Chinese students -- conflicted. The interior ministry said the students were lightly injured; BFM reported that two were in serious condition.

Toulouse Prosecutor Pierre-Yves Couilleau said around noon ET that two students remained hospitalized and one had left the hospital.

Read More