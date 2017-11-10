Taylor Swift's 'Reputation': What folks are saying

Story highlights Swift's new album is out

(CNN) Happy Taylor Swift Day!

The singer's long-awaited sixth album arrived just before midnight Thursday and naturally it's been all the buzz.

Even Swift herself seemed excited.

Not only did she share a pic Thursday of her and her cat's faces -- eager with anticipation -- but she also posted a photo announcing the arrival of "Reputation."

Waiting for #reputation like... A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:30am PST

#reputation is out. Let the games begin. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:24pm PST

"#reputation is out," she wrote under a photo of herself colorfully dressed posted to Instagram. "Let the games begin."