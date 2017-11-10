Lupita Nyong'o says magazine 'edited' her hair in cover photo

Story highlights The Oscar-winning actress complains about Grazia UK cover on Instagram and Twitter

Magazine apologizes but says it didn't order changes to actress' hair in the photo

(CNN) Lupita Nyong'o was excited to be on the cover of Grazia UK magazine. Until she saw the cover.

The Oscar-winning actress took to social media to accuse the fashion magazine of digitally altering the look of her hair in a cover shot to make it "fit a more Eurocentric notion of what beautiful hair looks like."

She posted before and after pictures on Instagram and Twitter to show how her hair had been changed, along with a statement criticizing the magazine.

"I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair," she wrote. "Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair style and texture."

Magazine apologizes

Read More