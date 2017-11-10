Louis C.K.: 'These stories are true'

(CNN) Warning: This article contains language some may consider offensive.

Comedian Louis C.K. has said the sexual misconduct allegations levied against him are true.

He apologized Friday after a bombshell report by the New York Times the day before cited five women who said the comedian engaged in sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of them.

"These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true," he wrote. "But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn't a question. It's a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

C.K. went on to say that he is "remorseful" and has "tried to learn" from his irresponsible behavior.

