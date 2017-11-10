Breaking News

Was that Louis C.K. apology really one at all?

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 6:35 PM ET, Fri November 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

In November comedian Louis C.K. issued a lengthy apology after five women accused him of sexual misconduct in a New York Times story. &quot;These stories are true,&quot; he said in his statement
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
In November comedian Louis C.K. issued a lengthy apology after five women accused him of sexual misconduct in a New York Times story. "These stories are true," he said in his statement
Hide Caption
1 of 34
&lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/genesimmons/status/730199305793871874&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Gene Simmons tweeted&lt;/a&gt;, &quot;I didn&#39;t express myself properly,&#39; when he commented about Prince&#39;s death &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/11/entertainment/gene-simmons-prince-death/index.html&quot;&gt;which Simmons had called &quot;pathetic.&quot; &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
Gene Simmons tweeted, "I didn't express myself properly,' when he commented about Prince's death which Simmons had called "pathetic."
Hide Caption
2 of 34
In May 2016 Lauryn Hill &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/09/entertainment/lauryn-hill-concert-controversies/index.html&quot;&gt;apologized to those who attended her concert at Chastain Park Amphitheater &lt;/a&gt;in Atlanta, Georgia. Hill was two hours late and said&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/mslaurynhill/posts/1293754153985597&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; on a Facebook posting&lt;/a&gt; that &quot;The challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn&#39;t easily classified or contained, and trying to make it available for others.&quot;
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
In May 2016 Lauryn Hill apologized to those who attended her concert at Chastain Park Amphitheater in Atlanta, Georgia. Hill was two hours late and said on a Facebook posting that "The challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn't easily classified or contained, and trying to make it available for others."
Hide Caption
3 of 34
Steve Harvey had to apologize after he incorrectly announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez at the winner at the Miss Universe pageant in December 2015. The winner was actually Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
Steve Harvey had to apologize after he incorrectly announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez at the winner at the Miss Universe pageant in December 2015. The winner was actually Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.
Hide Caption
4 of 34
Superstar weatherman Al Roker apologized after he tweeted a photo of him and his crew covering the floods in South Carolina that many deemed &quot;insensitive.&quot;
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
Superstar weatherman Al Roker apologized after he tweeted a photo of him and his crew covering the floods in South Carolina that many deemed "insensitive."
Hide Caption
5 of 34
Actor-filmmaker Matt Damon apologized over comments made about diversity on the HBO reality show &quot;Project Greenlight,&quot; but his apology fell flat with some.
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
Actor-filmmaker Matt Damon apologized over comments made about diversity on the HBO reality show "Project Greenlight," but his apology fell flat with some.
Hide Caption
6 of 34
Comedian and actor Steve Rannazzisi originally claimed that he was in the World Trade Center on September 11 but now says he wasn&#39;t. He has apologized.
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
Comedian and actor Steve Rannazzisi originally claimed that he was in the World Trade Center on September 11 but now says he wasn't. He has apologized.
Hide Caption
7 of 34
Oscar-nominated star &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/27/entertainment/benedict-cumberbatch-colored-apology/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Benedict Cumberbatch apologized&lt;/a&gt; for referring to black actors as &quot;colored&quot; during his interview with PBS&#39; Tavis Smiley about the lack of diversity in the British film industry. Cumberbatch said he was an &quot;idiot&quot; and &quot;devastated&quot; at his choice of words.
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
Oscar-nominated star Benedict Cumberbatch apologized for referring to black actors as "colored" during his interview with PBS' Tavis Smiley about the lack of diversity in the British film industry. Cumberbatch said he was an "idiot" and "devastated" at his choice of words.
Hide Caption
8 of 34
After calling the gay community misogynistic on an episode of Bret Easton Ellis&#39; podcast, Rose McGowan offered an apology of sorts. &quot;Misogyny endangers me as a human. It also endangers the LGBT community,&quot; McGowan tweeted after her comments were criticized. &quot;Could I have articulated my frustration in a better fashion? Undoubtedly. For that I apologize, but I stand by the overall point.&quot;
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
After calling the gay community misogynistic on an episode of Bret Easton Ellis' podcast, Rose McGowan offered an apology of sorts. "Misogyny endangers me as a human. It also endangers the LGBT community," McGowan tweeted after her comments were criticized. "Could I have articulated my frustration in a better fashion? Undoubtedly. For that I apologize, but I stand by the overall point."
Hide Caption
9 of 34
John Grisham &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/10/16/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/john-grisham-child-pornography/index.html&quot;&gt;took back statements&lt;/a&gt; he made about child pornography and sex offenders. In an interview with the UK&#39;s Telegraph, the lawyer and prolific author sparked outrage when he expressed his belief that some people who view child pornography online are receiving punishments that don&#39;t match the scale of the crime. He later issued a statement saying, &quot;Anyone who harms a child for profit or pleasure, or who in any way participates in child pornography -- online or otherwise -- should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.&quot;
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
John Grisham took back statements he made about child pornography and sex offenders. In an interview with the UK's Telegraph, the lawyer and prolific author sparked outrage when he expressed his belief that some people who view child pornography online are receiving punishments that don't match the scale of the crime. He later issued a statement saying, "Anyone who harms a child for profit or pleasure, or who in any way participates in child pornography -- online or otherwise -- should be punished to the fullest extent of the law."
Hide Caption
10 of 34
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/10/15/tech/web/u2-bono-free-itunes/index.html&quot;&gt;U2 frontman Bono apologized on behalf of his band&lt;/a&gt; after facing a huge backlash for releasing an album for free. It wasn&#39;t so much the lack of a price tag that drew ire but the fact that it was automatically downloaded to iTunes users&#39; libraries. &quot;Might have gotten carried away with ourselves,&quot; Bono said during an October 2014 Facebook chat. &quot;Artists are prone to that thing.&quot;
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
U2 frontman Bono apologized on behalf of his band after facing a huge backlash for releasing an album for free. It wasn't so much the lack of a price tag that drew ire but the fact that it was automatically downloaded to iTunes users' libraries. "Might have gotten carried away with ourselves," Bono said during an October 2014 Facebook chat. "Artists are prone to that thing."
Hide Caption
11 of 34
Reese Witherspoon had to apologize for her drunken actions when she was caught on camera mouthing off to a police officer after she and her husband were pulled over in 2013. &quot;It&#39;s completely unacceptable, and we are so sorry and embarrassed. We know better, and we shouldn&#39;t have done that,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/03/showbiz/reese-witherspoon-plea/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Witherspoon said on &quot;Good Morning America.&quot;&lt;/a&gt; She then gave a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/london-film-festival-reese-witherspoon-740298&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;semi-apology in 2014&lt;/a&gt; with the admission: &quot;It&#39;s part of human nature. I made a mistake.&quot;
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
Reese Witherspoon had to apologize for her drunken actions when she was caught on camera mouthing off to a police officer after she and her husband were pulled over in 2013. "It's completely unacceptable, and we are so sorry and embarrassed. We know better, and we shouldn't have done that," Witherspoon said on "Good Morning America." She then gave a semi-apology in 2014 with the admission: "It's part of human nature. I made a mistake."
Hide Caption
12 of 34
After Jason Biggs tweeted -- and defended -- a joke about the Malaysia Airlines crash in July 2014, he deleted his tweets and apologized for his remarks, &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/jasonbiggs&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;saying&lt;/a&gt;, &quot;People were offended, and that was not my intent. Sorry to those of you that were.&quot; He continued, &quot;I understand that my comments might have come off as insensitive and ill-timed. For that, I apologize.&quot;
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
After Jason Biggs tweeted -- and defended -- a joke about the Malaysia Airlines crash in July 2014, he deleted his tweets and apologized for his remarks, saying, "People were offended, and that was not my intent. Sorry to those of you that were." He continued, "I understand that my comments might have come off as insensitive and ill-timed. For that, I apologize."
Hide Caption
13 of 34
Gary Oldman was so remorseful for his remarks about Jewish people and Hollywood that&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/26/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/gary-oldman-rant-playboy-apology-kimmel/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot;&gt; he apologized twice&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
Gary Oldman was so remorseful for his remarks about Jewish people and Hollywood that he apologized twice.
Hide Caption
14 of 34
Justin Bieber is no stranger to the public apology, having said sorry for mistakenly &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/11/14/justin-bieber-apologizes-to-argentina/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;kicking the Argentinian flag&lt;/a&gt; and saying &lt;a href=&quot;http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2013/07/11/bieber-calls-clinton-after-using-the-f-word/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;F*** Bill Clinton&quot;&lt;/a&gt; after urinating in a janitor&#39;s mop bucket. In early June 2014, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/04/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/justin-bieber-racist-video/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he apologized not once but twice&lt;/a&gt; after racially offensive videos of him surfaced.
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
Justin Bieber is no stranger to the public apology, having said sorry for mistakenly kicking the Argentinian flag and saying "F*** Bill Clinton" after urinating in a janitor's mop bucket. In early June 2014, he apologized not once but twice after racially offensive videos of him surfaced.
Hide Caption
15 of 34
Being trailed by the paparazzi got the better of actor Jonah Hill in early June 2014. The &quot;22 Jump Street&quot; star made a lewd remark and used a homophobic slur while in a confrontation with a paparazzo. He quickly apologized for his words, first on Howard Stern&#39;s radio program and then on &quot;The Tonight Show&quot; with Jimmy Fallon. His in-depth mea culpas were met with equal parts &lt;a href=&quot;http://gawker.com/jonah-hill-issues-perfect-apology-for-saying-faggot-1585900792&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;praise&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;http://time.com/2838413/jonah-hill-homophobic-apology-2/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;criticism&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
Being trailed by the paparazzi got the better of actor Jonah Hill in early June 2014. The "22 Jump Street" star made a lewd remark and used a homophobic slur while in a confrontation with a paparazzo. He quickly apologized for his words, first on Howard Stern's radio program and then on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon. His in-depth mea culpas were met with equal parts praise and criticism.
Hide Caption
16 of 34
&quot;Seinfeld&quot; star Michael Richards went from beloved comic actor to persona non grata after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tmz.com/2006/11/20/kramers-racist-tirade-caught-on-tape/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he erupted during a standup performance in November 2006&lt;/a&gt;, screaming racial slurs at an African-American man in the audience. After video of his tirade went viral, Richards appeared on CBS&#39; &quot;Late Show with David Letterman&quot; to say that he was &quot;very, very sorry.&quot;
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
"Seinfeld" star Michael Richards went from beloved comic actor to persona non grata after he erupted during a standup performance in November 2006, screaming racial slurs at an African-American man in the audience. After video of his tirade went viral, Richards appeared on CBS' "Late Show with David Letterman" to say that he was "very, very sorry."
Hide Caption
17 of 34
All the apologies in the world couldn&#39;t repair Kanye West&#39;s PR damage after he interrupted Taylor Swift&#39;s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Although &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/SHOWBIZ/Music/09/15/kanye.west.apology/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he apologized more than once&lt;/a&gt; -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://music-mix.ew.com/2010/09/04/kanye-west-apologizes-to-taylor-swift-on-twitter-ive-learned-i-only-want-to-do-good/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;via Twitter&lt;/a&gt;, by phone and on &quot;The Tonight Show&quot; with Jay Leno as host -- public opinion wasn&#39;t swayed.
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
All the apologies in the world couldn't repair Kanye West's PR damage after he interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Although he apologized more than once -- via Twitter, by phone and on "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno as host -- public opinion wasn't swayed.
Hide Caption
18 of 34
During Winona Ryder&#39;s 2002 trial for shoplifting from Saks Fifth Avenue, the shopping outlet&#39;s security chief testified that Ryder apologized with the claim that she&#39;d committed the crime for a role. &quot;She said, &#39;I&#39;m sorry for what I did. My director directed me to shoplift for a role I was preparing,&#39; &quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ew.com/ew/article/0,,385394,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the security chief said. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
During Winona Ryder's 2002 trial for shoplifting from Saks Fifth Avenue, the shopping outlet's security chief testified that Ryder apologized with the claim that she'd committed the crime for a role. "She said, 'I'm sorry for what I did. My director directed me to shoplift for a role I was preparing,' " the security chief said.
Hide Caption
19 of 34
When Paula Deen was being sued for racial discrimination in 2013, she admitted to using the &quot;N&quot; word -- and there went the celebrity chef&#39;s career. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/21/showbiz/paula-deen-racial-slur/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Deen tried to make amends with two different videotaped apologies&lt;/a&gt;, but the execution just made matters worse.
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
When Paula Deen was being sued for racial discrimination in 2013, she admitted to using the "N" word -- and there went the celebrity chef's career. Deen tried to make amends with two different videotaped apologies, but the execution just made matters worse.
Hide Caption
20 of 34
Everyone remembers Janet Jackson&#39;s &quot;wardrobe malfunction&quot; at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004, but we bet you don&#39;t recall &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2004/SHOWBIZ/Music/02/08/timberlake.jackson/index.html?iref=newssearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Timberlake&#39;s meek apology&lt;/a&gt; following the uproar. &quot;Listen, I know it&#39;s been a rough week for everybody,&quot; he said. &quot;What occurred was unintentional and completely regrettable, and I apologize if you guys were offended.&quot; Timberlake had to give that apology in order to participate in that year&#39;s Grammy Awards airing on CBS; Jackson declined to attend the event and apologize.
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
Everyone remembers Janet Jackson's "wardrobe malfunction" at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004, but we bet you don't recall Timberlake's meek apology following the uproar. "Listen, I know it's been a rough week for everybody," he said. "What occurred was unintentional and completely regrettable, and I apologize if you guys were offended." Timberlake had to give that apology in order to participate in that year's Grammy Awards airing on CBS; Jackson declined to attend the event and apologize.
Hide Caption
21 of 34
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/people/archive/article/0,,20101049,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;After being caught&lt;/a&gt; &quot;engaging in a lewd act&quot; with a &quot;known prostitute&quot; in Hollywood in 1995, Hugh Grant famously apologized on Jay Leno&#39;s &quot;Tonight Show.&quot; The Brit actor -- responding to Leno&#39;s memorable question, &quot;What the hell were you thinking?&quot; -- said that it would be &quot;bollocks&quot; to hide behind excuses. &quot;I did a bad thing, and there you have it.&quot;
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
After being caught "engaging in a lewd act" with a "known prostitute" in Hollywood in 1995, Hugh Grant famously apologized on Jay Leno's "Tonight Show." The Brit actor -- responding to Leno's memorable question, "What the hell were you thinking?" -- said that it would be "bollocks" to hide behind excuses. "I did a bad thing, and there you have it."
Hide Caption
22 of 34
Julianne Hough is such a fan of &quot;Orange Is the New Black&quot; that she thought it would be fun to dress up as one of her favorite characters, &quot;Crazy Eyes,&quot; for Halloween in 2013. Yet Hough went too far when she &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/29/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/julianne-hough-blackface-dwts/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;combined a prison orange jumpsuit with blackface&lt;/a&gt;, prompting outrage and a swift apology from the dancer/actress.
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
Julianne Hough is such a fan of "Orange Is the New Black" that she thought it would be fun to dress up as one of her favorite characters, "Crazy Eyes," for Halloween in 2013. Yet Hough went too far when she combined a prison orange jumpsuit with blackface, prompting outrage and a swift apology from the dancer/actress.
Hide Caption
23 of 34
What hasn&#39;t Alec Baldwin apologized for? For starters, there&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/story?id=3083732&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his 2007 regret&lt;/a&gt; for calling his then 11-year-old daughter Ireland a &quot;rude, thoughtless little pig,&quot; which was followed by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.huffingtonpost.com/alec-baldwin/american-airlines-service-_b_1135201.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a semi-apology&lt;/a&gt; in 2011 for disrupting an American Airlines flight. More recently, the actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/11/15/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/alec-baldwin-gay-slur/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said he was sorry for using homophobic language&lt;/a&gt; in a confrontation with a photographer.
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
What hasn't Alec Baldwin apologized for? For starters, there's his 2007 regret for calling his then 11-year-old daughter Ireland a "rude, thoughtless little pig," which was followed by a semi-apology in 2011 for disrupting an American Airlines flight. More recently, the actor said he was sorry for using homophobic language in a confrontation with a photographer.
Hide Caption
24 of 34
Pharrell Williams&#39; Elle UK cover story came under fire in June because the &quot;Happy&quot; singer/songwriter was wearing a traditional Native American headdress. Amid the backlash, Williams tweeted to &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/search?q=%23nothappy&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his #nothappy fans&lt;/a&gt;: &quot;I respect and honor every kind of race, background and culture. I am genuinely sorry.&quot;
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
Pharrell Williams' Elle UK cover story came under fire in June because the "Happy" singer/songwriter was wearing a traditional Native American headdress. Amid the backlash, Williams tweeted to his #nothappy fans: "I respect and honor every kind of race, background and culture. I am genuinely sorry."
Hide Caption
25 of 34
John Mayer&#39;s controversial 2010 interview with Playboy magazine brought so much heat for the singer/songwriter that he ended up crying during his apology. Mayer, who used the &quot;N&quot; word in the interview and claimed that he has a &quot;white supremacist&quot; penis, first gave a Twitter apology and then a &lt;a href=&quot;http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/43935847.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tearful, public one during a concert in Nashville. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
John Mayer's controversial 2010 interview with Playboy magazine brought so much heat for the singer/songwriter that he ended up crying during his apology. Mayer, who used the "N" word in the interview and claimed that he has a "white supremacist" penis, first gave a Twitter apology and then a tearful, public one during a concert in Nashville.
Hide Caption
26 of 34
Shia LaBeouf is such a pro at apologizing that he&#39;s started to think outside of the box. After he tweeted that he &quot;f****d up&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/02/showbiz/shia-labeouf-plagiarism-apology/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;when he copied another artist&#39;s work without credit&lt;/a&gt; in December, he then drove the point home by&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/10/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/shia-labeouf-berlin/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; plagiarizing other famous apologies&lt;/a&gt;, skywriting his regret &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/12/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/shia-labeouf-la-crying/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;and then establishing a performance art piece called #IAmSorry.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
Shia LaBeouf is such a pro at apologizing that he's started to think outside of the box. After he tweeted that he "f****d up" when he copied another artist's work without credit in December, he then drove the point home by plagiarizing other famous apologies, skywriting his regret and then establishing a performance art piece called #IAmSorry.
Hide Caption
27 of 34
Mel Gibson publicly apologized in 2006 after going off on an anti-Semitic rant when he was pulled over for driving under the influence. The remorseful statement was thorough,&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.deadline.com/2014/03/mel-gibson-career-hollywood-deserves-chance/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; but it hasn&#39;t erased Gibson&#39;s actions&lt;/a&gt;, which have since included &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2010/SHOWBIZ/celebrity.news.gossip/07/20/mel.gibson.rant/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;allegations of the actor making racist remarks in arguments with his ex-girlfriend. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
Mel Gibson publicly apologized in 2006 after going off on an anti-Semitic rant when he was pulled over for driving under the influence. The remorseful statement was thorough, but it hasn't erased Gibson's actions, which have since included allegations of the actor making racist remarks in arguments with his ex-girlfriend.
Hide Caption
28 of 34
Christian Bale actually encouraged the media to make fun of him after his expletive-filled rant on the set of &quot;Terminator: Salvation&quot; leaked in 2009. &quot;I deserve it completely,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/SHOWBIZ/Movies/02/06/bale.apology/index.html?iref=topnews&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bale said at the time.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;I was out of order beyond belief. I was way out of order. I acted like a punk. I regret that.&quot;
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
Christian Bale actually encouraged the media to make fun of him after his expletive-filled rant on the set of "Terminator: Salvation" leaked in 2009. "I deserve it completely," Bale said at the time. "I was out of order beyond belief. I was way out of order. I acted like a punk. I regret that."
Hide Caption
29 of 34
For celebrities who want to apologize for something without ever actually saying what they&#39;re apologizing for, Kristen Stewart is the new standard. The actress released a statement in 2012 amid gossip that she cheated on her boyfriend Robert Pattinson with &quot;Snow White and the Huntsman&quot; director Rupert Sanders that says everything while saying nothing at all. &quot;I&#39;m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I&#39;ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected,&quot; she said. &quot;This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I&#39;m so sorry.&quot;
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
For celebrities who want to apologize for something without ever actually saying what they're apologizing for, Kristen Stewart is the new standard. The actress released a statement in 2012 amid gossip that she cheated on her boyfriend Robert Pattinson with "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders that says everything while saying nothing at all. "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected," she said. "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."
Hide Caption
30 of 34
David Letterman dropped a bombshell in the fall of 2009 when he admitted &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/SHOWBIZ/TV/10/01/letterman.allegations/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;on his CBS late night talk show&lt;/a&gt; that he&#39;d had affairs with a number of women on his staff. During a live taping of the show, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/SHOWBIZ/TV/10/06/letterman.apology/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Letterman first took several shots at himself&lt;/a&gt;, and then &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BlBzi3GWWRg&amp;feature=kp&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;grew more serious&lt;/a&gt;: &quot;I&#39;m terribly sorry that I put the staff in that position,&quot; he said. &quot;My wife, Regina, has been horribly hurt by my behavior ... Let me tell you folks, I&#39;ve got my work cut out for me.&quot; Earlier that summer, &lt;a href=&quot;http://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/Politics/story?id=7849798&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Letterman also said he was sorry to Sarah Palin&lt;/a&gt; for what he called &quot;a bad joke.&quot;
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
David Letterman dropped a bombshell in the fall of 2009 when he admitted on his CBS late night talk show that he'd had affairs with a number of women on his staff. During a live taping of the show, Letterman first took several shots at himself, and then grew more serious: "I'm terribly sorry that I put the staff in that position," he said. "My wife, Regina, has been horribly hurt by my behavior ... Let me tell you folks, I've got my work cut out for me." Earlier that summer, Letterman also said he was sorry to Sarah Palin for what he called "a bad joke."
Hide Caption
31 of 34
Following his 2009 assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna, Chris Brown first tried to apologize with a personal video shared online, telling those watching that he was &quot;truly, truly sorry that I wasn&#39;t able to handle the situation both differently and better.&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/SHOWBIZ/Music/08/31/chris.brown.interview/index.html?eref=rss_us&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He then booked a seat on CNN&#39;s &quot;Larry King Live,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; telling the show&#39;s host that he couldn&#39;t believe what happened. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/30/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/chris-brown-fight-reaction/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Judging from the public&#39;s perception of the singer&lt;/a&gt;, it seems neither apology has been accepted.
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
Following his 2009 assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna, Chris Brown first tried to apologize with a personal video shared online, telling those watching that he was "truly, truly sorry that I wasn't able to handle the situation both differently and better." He then booked a seat on CNN's "Larry King Live," telling the show's host that he couldn't believe what happened. Judging from the public's perception of the singer, it seems neither apology has been accepted.
Hide Caption
32 of 34
Miley Cyrus isn&#39;t one to make a lot of apologies -- if you didn&#39;t like her twerking on MTV, that&#39;s too bad -- but she isn&#39;t immune to saying &quot;I&#39;m sorry.&quot; When suggestive photos of a then-15-year-old Cyrus surfaced in 2008 -- including one that showed her wearing just a bedsheet on the cover of Vanity Fair -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/people/article/0,,20195785,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;she said in a statement&lt;/a&gt; that she was &quot;truly sorry&quot; if she &quot;disappointed anyone.&quot; Similar grievances were given &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.eonline.com/news/225236/miley-cyrus-bong-video-apology-i-m-not-perfect&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after she was seen smoking a bong in 2011&lt;/a&gt; and when &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mtv.com/news/1604700/miley-cyrus-apologizes-again-for-slanty-eyed-photo/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a racially insensitive photo emerged&lt;/a&gt; in 2009.
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
Miley Cyrus isn't one to make a lot of apologies -- if you didn't like her twerking on MTV, that's too bad -- but she isn't immune to saying "I'm sorry." When suggestive photos of a then-15-year-old Cyrus surfaced in 2008 -- including one that showed her wearing just a bedsheet on the cover of Vanity Fair -- she said in a statement that she was "truly sorry" if she "disappointed anyone." Similar grievances were given after she was seen smoking a bong in 2011 and when a racially insensitive photo emerged in 2009.
Hide Caption
33 of 34
Naomi Campbell and Alec Baldwin have at least one thing in common: they know how to give excellent non-apologies. When she got into a tiff with airline British Airways over lost baggage in 2008, the supermodel apologized &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2008/SHOWBIZ/06/20/campbell.court/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;for assaulting police&lt;/a&gt; but refused to apologize to British Airways, which she accused of racism.
Photos: All apologies: Celebs' 'I'm sorry' hall of fame
Naomi Campbell and Alec Baldwin have at least one thing in common: they know how to give excellent non-apologies. When she got into a tiff with airline British Airways over lost baggage in 2008, the supermodel apologized for assaulting police but refused to apologize to British Airways, which she accused of racism.
Hide Caption
34 of 34
01 louis ck gene simmons prince splitlauryn hillsteve harvey miss universe apologyal roker FILEMatt Damonsteve rannazzisiBenedict CumberbatchRose McGowan October 2014John Grisham October 2013Bono March 201414 celeb apologies - witherspoonJason Biggs May 2014Gary Oldman 201218 celeb apologies - Bieber20 celeb apologies - hill - RESTRICTEDrestricted 01 celeb apology 0606restricted 02 celeb apology 0606restricted 03 celeb apology 060604 celeb apology 0606Justin Timberlake 11262013restricted 05 celeb apology 060606 celeb apology 0606restricted 07 celeb apology 060608 celeb apology 060609 celeb apologies - Mayer10 celep apologies - labeouf11 celeb apologies - gibson - RESTRICTED12 celeb-apologies - christian bale 13 celeb apologies - stewart - RESTRICTED15 celeb apologies16 celeb apologies - brown17 celeb apologies - Miley - RESTRICTED19 celeb apologies - Campbell

Story highlights

  • There was a great deal of reaction on social media to his statement
  • Some pointed out he never actually said "sorry"

(CNN)For most of his career, Louis C.K. has been known as one of the most self-deprecating comics in the business.

So it should not have been a total shock when the comedian released a lengthy statement of apology Friday following the New York Times story published a day before that included sexual misconduct allegations from five women.
Related: Louis C.K. accused of sexual misconduct
    Louis C.K. did what many celebs have not, however, by admitting guilt.
    "These stories are true," Louis C.K. said in his statement.
    Read More
    Compared to Harvey Weinstein, who denied rape and other accusations, and Kevin Spacey, who apologized but claimed he doesn't remember assaulting actor Anthony Rapp, Louis C.K.'s mea culpa is considered by some as a step in the right direction.
    Related: Louis C.K. - These stories are true
    Still, the reaction to his admission, and his contention that he's "remorseful," has been decidedly mixed.
    While some found it admirable that Louis C.K. fully copped to his offenses, others took to social media to say that his statement in no way negates what he did.
    Some pointed out that the apology came after the revelations were made public, and Louis C.K. had lost a distribution deal for his movie, a forthcoming stand-up special with Netflix and his content was removed from HBO streaming services.
    For years, there was chatter about Louis C.K.'s inappropriate behavior toward women.
    As recently as September, the comic denied the charges to the New York Times, stating that they were "rumors."
    And some noted that C.K., while apologetic, didn't actually say "I'm sorry" to the women. Nowhere in his nearly 500-word statement were there the words "sorry," "apology" or "apologize."
    The one thing that many people think is a good thing: The comic says that while he has spent most of his career "talking and saying anything I want" he "will now step back and take a long time to listen."